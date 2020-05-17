After a slow start, the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2021 class has picked up momentum. Four players committed to Alabama between April 17 and May 15. Get to know all the guys who plan on making Tuscaloosa their new home below. BONE: Who's next to commit? Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Kaine Williams

Committed: May 15, 2020

Williams chose Alabama over fellow finalists LSU and Texas A&M making him the latest in a long line of elite prospects who has chosen to snub the home state Tigers for the Crimson Tide. The defensive back's weight increased to roughly 205 pounds when he made his decision. With his athleticism it's possible Alabama gives him a look at linebacker, especially if he can continue to put on more weight.

Jacorey Brooks

Committed: May 8, 2020

Brooks seemed poised to become the latest win for Florida coach Dan Mullen. Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle might hear their names in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but Brooks appears to have the talent needed to step in and replace those guys right away.

Agiye Hall

Committed: April 18, 2020

Hall chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia and Arizona State among other contenders. It's possible some schools didn't press for his commitment since Hall attended three different high schools in the four months prior to his decision. That much movement raises red flags, and he's had some issues with consistency. Still, he profiles as a four-star prospect who could make a major climb in the rankings with a strong senior season.

Anquin Barnes

Committed: April 17, 2020

Barnes chose Alabama over Auburn, Georgia and Florida. He planned on taking all five official visits before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruitment, and it sounds like that remains the plan now. Still, Barnes seems confident in his choice so there's little reason to panic unless something significant changes.

Deontae Lawson

Committed: December 27, 2019

It's unclear whether Alabama prefers to play Lawson inside or outside at the next level. He recorded 134 tackles, including four for loss, in 2019. He did all that while also carrying the ball enough to score 10 rushing touchdowns. So wherever he ends up on the field, he should be productive. Despite his current ranking of 241 nationally, BamaInsider recruiting analyst Andrew Bone believes Lawson deserves a spot in the Rivals100 rankings.



BY THE NUMBERS

QB commits: 0 RB commits: 0 TE commits: 0 WR commits: 2 OL commits: 0 DL Commits: 1 LB commits: 1 DB commits: 1 SPL commits: 0 Total commits: 5 Average star ranking: 3.8 In-state commits: 2 Commits from Florida: 2 Commits from Louisiana: 1 High rated commit: Jacorey Brooks (18th overall in the nation)

