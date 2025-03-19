Mark Sears becomes Alabama's first consensus first-team All American

Mark Sears has yet again made history for Alabama basketball. The fifth-year point guard became the Crimson Tide’s first-ever consensus first-team All-American on Wednesday after he was named to the first teams of the USA Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Sears was also named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Sporting News. Those organizations along with the USBWA and NABC make up the officially recognized All-America lists recognized by the NCAA. The players with the five-highest point totals based on votes from each outlet earn consensus first-team All-America honors.

Sears is the first Alabama player to earn consensus first-team honors. He became the third Alabama player to earn consensus second-team All-America status last season. Both Brandon Miller and Leon Douglas were also consensus second teamers.

A Muscle Shoals, Alabama product, Sears averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and three rebounds per game. He also earned first-team All-SEC honors for the second straight season, and led Alabama to its first-ever Final Four appearance in 2024.

Alabama (25-8) will begin NCAA Tournament play against No. 15 seed Robert Morris. Tipoff between the Tide and Colonials is set for 11:40 a.m. CT Friday in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena. The game will be televised on TruTV.