Mark Sears named first-team All-America by Associated Press

Alabama guard Mark Sears has added another honor to his already prestigious Alabama career. Sears was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Sears is the second Alabama player to be named a first-team All-American. Brandon Miller earned the honor in 2023, while Sears was named a consensus second-team All-American last season where he set an Alabama single-season record for points and led the Tide to its first-ever Final Four appearance.

While his scoring numbers are down from 21.5 points last season to 18.7 points per game this year, Sears has been an instrumental part of Alabama’s third-place finish in a loaded Southeastern Conference. Along with his scoring, Sears has averaged 4.9 assists per game which ranked third among SEC players. He also grabbed 3.0 rebounds per contest. The Tide received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and Sears earned first-team All-SEC honors for the second straight season.

Sears was joined on the first team by a pair of other SEC players in Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. and Auburn forward Johni Broome. Duke freshman sensation Cooper Flagg and Purdue guard Braden Smith were also named first-team All-Amierca.

Alabama (25-8) will begin NCAA Tournament play against No. 15 seed Robert Morris. Tipoff between the Tide and Colonials is set for 11:40 a.m. CT Friday in Cleveland’s Rocket Arena. The game will be televised on TruTV.

Here are the full AP All-America teams

First team

Mark Sears, guard, Alabama

Walter Clayton Jr., guard, Florida

Braden Smith, guard, Purdue

Cooper Flagg, forward, Duke

Johni Broome, forward, Auburn

Second team

Kam Jones, guard, Marquette

John Tonje, guard, Wisconsin

PJ Haggerty, guard, Memphis

RJ Luis Jr., forward, St. John's

JT Toppin, forward, Texas Tech

Third team

Zakai Zeigler, guard, Tennessee

L.J. Cryer, guard, Houston

Eric Dixon, forward, Villanova

Hunter Dickinson, forward, Kansas

Ryan Kalkbrenner, forward, Creighton