Labaron Philon changes his mind, will return to Alabama basketball

Alabama basketball is getting one of its biggest stars back for the coming season. In a surprise turn of events, the university’s NIL collective announced late Wednesday night that starting guard Labaron Philon has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore season.

Philon’s decision to return to college comes as a surprise. Two weeks ago, the star guard told ESPN that he was “all-in on the draft.” When asked if that meant he ruled out a return to Alabama next season, Philon responded, “Yeah,” stating he already told the team of his intention.

Philon was projected to land somewhere between the late first round and early second round in next month’s NBA Draft. Wednesday was the deadline for him to withdraw his name and return to school.

During his freshman season the Mobile, Alabama native started 29 games over 37 appearances, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He shot 45.2% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Philon's return brings Alabama to 12 scholarship players for the coming season, one below the NCAA limit. During an appearance at the Regions Tradition pro-am earlier this month, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said the Tide is "looking at a couple guys," adding that the staff would target players in the transfer portal who withdrew from the draft. While the Tide has the ability to add one more scholarship player, Philon's return makes that much less of a necessity moving forward.

Outside of his returning production, Philon also gives Alabama some much-needed depth at the point guard position. Before Wednesday's news, junior Aden Holloway was the only true point guard on the Tide's roster.

Earlier this month, Oats said Alabama explained that his system doesn't require a designated point guard. However, Philon will now likely take on a large portion of the Tide's ball-handling duties in his second season.