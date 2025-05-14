Report: Labaron Philon rules out return to Alabama basketball

Labaron Philon will not be returning to Alabama, the starting guard told ESPN on Wednesday.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, Philon said he is “ all-in on the draft.” When asked if that meant the guard ruled out a return to Alabama next season, Philon responded, “Yeah,” stating he already told the Crimson Tide of his intention.

“They weren’t surprised,” Philon told ESPN. “They knew it already.”

Philon has until May 28 to withdraw his name and return to Alabama. The star guard is coming off a breakout freshman season that saw him average 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc. He also led the team with 1.4 steals per game.

"We're getting really good feedback from the NBA,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said of Phillon during an appearance at the Senior Bowl Charities Celebrity Golf Classic in Mobile last week. “He's got to go to the combine. He's got to test well. He's got to do well in the workouts. From what I'm hearing, I think he's going to get drafted. Shoot, it will be a great success story. He comes in, he's not on anybody's draft board, he plays well for us and ends up getting drafted after a year with us. That's the plan right now."

Philon is currently participating in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. Earlier this week, he measured in at 6-foot-2.75, 174.6 pounds on Monday. He also posted a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and an 8-foot-3.5 standing reach. Philon is widely projected to be selected in either late first round or early second round in this year’s draft, which takes place on June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.