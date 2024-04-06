TUSCALOOSA, Ala — Alabama completed its second spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, but it concluded with one minor hiccup.

From various reports, redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts went down with a leg injury during the scrimmage. Following practice, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer addressed Roberts’ status.

“Jaeden’s going to be fine,” DeBoer said. “He might be down for a little bit here, but he’ll be fine. We’ll do some follow up evaluations. Early reports anyways, it feels like it’ll be nothing major.”

Expected to take the starting guard at the right guard position this season, Roberts is known by players and coaches alike by his incredible strength, which is crucial to a team with an elite dual-threat quarterback and multiple weapons in the backfield as well.

“What a great kid,” offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said in early spring. “Talk about a worker. Strong, extremely strong. I think he’s building on the foundation he has, with the experiences he has had, but a great kid, a joy to coach and tough and hard-working and strong. Did I mention strong? J-Rob is strong and an awesome kid. We’re glad he’s on our side.”

Last season, Roberts played in 11 games, and started in his last eight straight matchups as well. The veteran lineman brings elite power, and is a perfect compliment to Tyler Booker on the other side of the center.

Though Roberts’ status is still uncertain at the moment, Alabama has just two more practices remaining until the annual A-Day game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 13 at 3:00 p.m. CT.