How to watch: No. 4 Alabama basketball vs No. 21 Ole Miss

Alabama Crimson Tide players on the bench react after a made basket against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Reed Arena. Photo | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

After handing Texas A&M its first SEC loss over the weekend, Alabama basketball will look to deal Ole Miss the same fate. The No. 4 Crimson Tide (14-2, 3-0) and No. 21 Rebels (14-2, 3-0) are joined by No. 1 Auburn (15-1, 3-0) as the final three teams with unblemished SEC records. That total of unbeatens will dip by at least one Tuesday night as Alabama hosts Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide is riding an eight-game winning streak, the fourth longest among Division I teams. Alabama has also won five straight games against Associated Press top 25 teams and will be looking to extend that streak to six against Ole Miss, a feat it has yet to achieve in program history. Ole Miss has started the season 3-0 in conference play for the first time since 2019. Alabama won its lone meeting against Ole Miss last season, beating the Rebels 103-88 in Oxford, Miss. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s matchup.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 Alabama (14-2, 3-0) vs. No. 21 Ole Miss (14-2, 3-0) When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday, Jan. 14 Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Watch: ESPNU (Play-By-Play: Tom Hart, Analyst: Dane Bradshaw) Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink)

Alabama’s projected starters

Ole Miss’ projected starters

Injury report

Alabama could be a bit short-handed against Ole Miss. The Tide listed three players on its SEC-mandated injury report Monday night, ruling out guards Latrell Wrightsell and Houston Mallette while listing forward Derrion Reid as questionable. Wrightsell is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles in November. Meanwhile, Alabama is evaluating Mallette's knees before deciding whether or not it wants to medically redshirt him. Mallette, a Pepperdine transfer, has just one year of eligibility remaining and was initially going to redshirt this season before returning to action following Wrightsell’s injury. Through six appearances, Mallette is averaging 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds over 7.8 minutes. Due to NCAA rules, he would be unable to apply for a medical redshirt if he takes the court again this season. “Houston had two really bad knees when he came in,” Oats said Monday. “He’s made a ton of progress on them since he got here. They continue to have to be evaluated and he goes backwards on some stuff. He’s still got a limited practice deal so we’re gonna keep him out tomorrow.” While Mallette and Wrightsell were expected to be on Monday’s injury report, Reid was a surprise addition. The freshman forward missed the game against South Dakota on Dec. 29 with an ankle injury but has played in each of Alabama’s three SEC matchups. Oats did not provide an update on Reid’s status during his Monday press conference. If Reid is unable to play, Alabama will be down to nine scholarship players, as the Tide is also redshirting freshman Naas Cunningham. Ole Miss listed forward Mikeal Brown-Jones as questionable on its injury report. The 6-foot-8 senior has started one game over 14 appearances, averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over 12.5 minutes per outing.

Bench coming up big

Losing Reid would be a blow to Alabama’s depth against Ole Miss. However, the Tide will still have plenty of capable reserved options at the ready. Alabama’s held an advantage in bench points in each of its last seven games, as the Tide’s reserves have outscored their counterparts by a combined 266-131 over that stretch. Alabama’s backups outproduced Texas A&M’s 40-31 last time out. That came after sizeable advantages in reserve points against South Carolina (39-4) and Oklahoma (38-5). “You kind of go down the list of some guys that we’ve been able to put in and give us production,” Oats said. “ We’ve got a lot of guys. We’ve been playing 10 guys and all 10 of them are capable of scoring it in bunches. … Our bench has been great. We need the depth. We need the scoring off the bench.” Alabama’s hottest hand off the bench has been sophomore guard Aden Holloway. The Auburn transfer has scored in double figures in each of his last five outings and is shooting 17 of 38 (44.7%) from beyond the arc during that span. Through 16 appearances this season, Holloway is averaging 10.8 points while shooting 39.1% from deep. While he’s known for his 3-point prowess, the silky-smooth guard has also been effective inside the arc, ranking fourth in the SEC and 218th nationally with a 61.9% 2-point field goal percentage. “We want him to get more aggressive,” Oats said. “I think he figures it out when he gets in the lane pretty well. He’s got unbelievable touch. We don’t take many non-rim 2s, but I’m more than comfortable with him shooting some of those paint floaters.” Senior guard Chris Youngblood is also beginning to find his footing following an ankle injury that kept him out the first nine games of the season. The South Florida transfer is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds and is coming off his best performance of the season with 14 points and five boards at Texas A&M. Due to Ole Miss’ array of quick guards, Oats said he might play more three-guard sets Tuesday night which should allow for more playing time for Holloway and Youngblood as they share the floor with starters Mark Sears and Lebaron Philon. Alabama has also seen strong performances in its frontcourt depth, as sophomore forward Mo Dioubate and freshman center Aiden Sherrell have both contributed in recent games.

Mo muscle

According to Alabama’s official roster, Dioubate still weighs in at the same 215 pounds he did last year. However, the 6-foot-7 forward certainly seems to be playing with a bit of extra muscle in his second season. He's also filling out the stat sheet a little more. Through 16 appearances, Dioubate is roughly doubling his numbers from a year ago, averaging 4.6 points and 2.4 over 13.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.1% from the floor. “Mo’s a tough, hard-nosed New York City, nothing fazes him kind of kid,” Oats said. “Now I don’t know how much time he spent in the weight room before he got here, but he definitely had a frame to put some weight on.” Oats credited strength and conditioning coach Henry Barrera and dietician Amanda Branson for whipping Dioubate into his current shape. From there, the Bronx native has been able to take advantage of his added bulk in the paint. “He was already tough-minded, attacks rebounds. One of the best natural rebounders I’ve ever coached and finishing at the rim,” Oats said of Dioubate. “Now you put a bit of weight on him — he was never weak, but he’s strong strong. You can’t move him.”

