How Jarin Stevenson is gaining confidence after conversation with Nate Oats

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jarin Stevenson has made the Hard Hat Award his own this season. The Alabama sophomore forward earned the most blue-collar points — a stat the team uses to tack hustle plays — in Alabama’s wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Stevenson has found a higher plane of confidence as he begins his second season in the SEC. He’s held down a place in the Tide’s starting lineup. Alabama coach Nate Oats values the sophomore forward as a key defensive piece who creates good continuity within the Tide’s rotation.

Oats has continued to trust Stevenson even through some shooting slumps and a few lackluster performances thus far. Though Stevenson hasn’t made the biggest statistical jump from his freshman year, his impact has been felt in the blue-collar areas, and his latest performances stem from a recent conversation with Oats that have helped Stevenson raise his game.

“He’s about the right stuff,” Oats told reporters Monday. "He’s always been about the right stuff. I think he’s tried to please the coaching staff so much to the point of — like afraid to make a mistake almost. I kinda met with him and just said ‘Look, man. Don’t be afraid to make a mistake, just make sure it's a mistake of commission where you’re committing the mistake. Not an omission… just be a little more aggressive. If you think maybe you should go block the shot, just go block the shot — we’ll get your back over there. So, if you think maybe you should do it, just go do it. Let’s just start being more aggressive, let’s have an attacking mentality on the defensive and offensive end.”

The result of Oats pushing Stevenson has been a fairly bright start to SEC play. He had nine points and two blocks against Oklahoma and combined for nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals against the Gamecocks and Aggies.

Oats hopes Stevenson can develop into a premier defensive anchor for Alabama. The sophomore has improved in that area since his freshman campaign and currently ranks third on Alabama in block percentage, with 4% of opponent possessions ending in a rejection by the Chapel Hill, North Carolina native. He had three emphatic blocks against Texas A&M, flexing his might against one of the most physical teams in the county.

In addition to telling Stevenson not to be afraid to make mistakes, Oats has also shown him clips of past Tide players as an example of pushing past mistakes to make winning plays on the defensive end. The goal is to show that even the best make mistakes and that Stevenson has all the skill and physical tools to make up for errors on the back end.

“Herb Jones got beat plenty when he was here,” Oats said. “He’s the best defender I’ve every coached. He gets beat, comes back, pins it to the backboard. I showed Herb videos of Kawhi Leonard getting beat, pinning shots to the backboard. The best defenders don’t play mistake-free games. Keon Ellis would get beat, he’s starting in the NBA because he guards and makes 3s at a high clip. Keon would get beat, come back and strip you from behind or pin it to the backboard too. So, we just need Jarin to be a little more aggressive, less afraid to make mistakes that way. I think he’s gotten that way here in the last couple games.”

Alabama’s next two games come against No. 22 Ole Miss at home and away at No. 8 Kentucky. As he continues to gain confidence, Stevenson’s continued growth as a defensive stopper will be vital if the Tide wants to keep its perfect record intact.

Alabama will face the Ole Miss at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on ESPN U.