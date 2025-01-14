Tide Pod: Alabama basketball wins massive top-10 clash over Texas A&M

Jack and Tony recap Alabama basketball’s latest win as the Crimson Tide took down No. 10 Texas A&M on the road. The show tips off with their opening thoughts on the win and what it means for Alabama. Jack and Tony discuss Mark Sears’ return to form, Chris Youngblood’s first big game in a Tide uniform and Clifford Omoruyi's increased involvement and Nate Oats' comment after the game that ruffled some feathers in the IBOB rivalry. The show finishes with a look ahead to Alabama’s matchup against Ole Miss.