Blue-chip DB Zech Fort breaks down top schools

It's been hard to miss Zech Fort of late.
The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive back starred for the Ascenders again in the fall before a strong run at the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando to kick off the year. Now he is at the Polynesian All-Star Game week in Hawaii just in time to drop his list of top contenders.
The junior has (in no order) Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Alabama and Florida State remaining on his list with a commitment coming as early as next month.
Fort broke down how each program made the cut with Rivals.
Georgia: "Georgia is a great program that has a great defensive tradition. The staff is amazing and produces NFL Safeties."
Ohio State: "Ohio State has been a school I grew up loving since a kid. They have great history of producing NFL players and winning championships."
Notre Dame: "Notre Dame is doing great this season and is consistently developing top safeties. The staff treats me like family at ND."
Florida: "Been talking to Will Harris for Florida, he’s a great guy and played my position. Built a good relationship with him over the years."
Alabama: "Alabama is a program that’s been recruiting me since my 9th grade year. The new staff came in and made me priority, which is important to me."
Florida State: "FSU has been recruiting me since 8th grade and treats me like family. Coach (Mike) Norvell is building something special."