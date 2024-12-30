Kalen DeBoer expects Alabama LT Kadyn Proctor to play in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. — It appears there’s been a change in plans when it comes to Alabama’s starting left tackle. During a Monday press conference, head coach Kalen DeBoer said that Kadyn Proctor is expected to play against Michigan during Tuesday’s ReliaQuest Bowl.

Earlier this month, sources told Tide Illustrated that Proctor was not planning to play in the bowl due to a shoulder injury. Proctor, who missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury, is set to undergo surgery after the season, according to sources.

Proctor started 10 games at left tackle, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-7, 369-pound tackle allowed just two sacks over 304 pass-blocking snaps. He also led the team with a 74.9 run-blocking grade from PFF.

No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will face Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN.