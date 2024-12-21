Alabama starting LT Kadyn Proctor set to miss ReliaQuest Bowl with injury

Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor will miss the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl due to a shoulder injury, sources told Tide Illustrated. Proctor, who also missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury, is set to undergo surgery after the season.

Proctor started 10 games at left tackle, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-7, 369-pound tackle allowed just two sacks over 304 pass-blocking snaps. He also led the team with a 74.9 run-blocking grade from PFF.

With Proctor out, Alabama will likely replace him with redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby in its starting offensive line. Formby has started two games over eight appearances this season.

No. 11 Alabama (9-3) will face Michigan (7-5) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN.