Jalen Milroe wasn’t a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he wasn’t too far off from a trip to New York. The Alabama quarterback finished sixth in the Heisman voting, the second-highest spot by a non-finalist.

Earlier this week, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were announced as Heisman finalists. That quartet earned a ticket to New York where this year’s winner will be announced during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which will air on ESPN beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis came in fifth in the voting, while Milroe was followed by Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, Missouri running back Cody Schrader, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. This year’s Heisman Trophy was determined by more than 870 voters, which include members of the media and former Heisman winners.

Milroe has been one of the driving forces in Alabama’s offensive resurgence over the past month. Over his last five games, he’s combined for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns with just one turnover.

Over 11 starts, Milroe has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also rushed for 788 yards and 13 touchdowns.

"Jalen's done a fantastic job for us," Alabama head coach Saban said following the Crimson Tide’s SEC Championship Game win over Georgia last weekend. "His transition and improvement as a player has certainly been a huge factor on the success of our team. I don't get the opportunity to watch all these other guys on a consistent basis. So it's not fair for me to make a comparison but from our team standpoint, he's certainly a Heisman candidate in terms of what he's done to help our team be successful."