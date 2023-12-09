Jalen Milroe will have to watch this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony from home, but don’t be surprised if the Alabama quarterback earns an invite to the Big Apple next season.

Milroe finished sixth in this year’s Heisman voting. Only Florida State’s Jordan Travis ranked higher among non-finalists. The finalists for this year’s award are LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

All five of the players who finished above Milroe figure to be making way for the NFL this offseason. That leaves could leave the Alabama playmaker in the pole position for the Heisman heading into next season. With that in mind, here’s a look at how Milroe stacks up against some of his top competition for the honor.