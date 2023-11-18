TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Death, taxes and a 10-win season for Alabama. Double-digit victories have become a certainty for the Crimson Tide in the Nick Saban era. This year is no different, as the Tide picked up its 10th by blowing out Chattanooga 66-10 Saturday in its final home game of the season.

Alabama (10-1, 7-0 in the SEC) now has 10 wins in each of the last 16 seasons, extending the NCAA record it set last season. Saturday’s game also served as Senior Day inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide honored 23 players before kickoff.

Here are some takeaways from Alabama’s big win.