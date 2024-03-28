The Crimson Tide is still rolling through the NCAA Tournament and is now one of 16 teams still eligible for a national championship. Alabama played one of its most physical games on Sunday night and came away with a 71-61 victory over Grand Canyon in the round of 32. Perhaps one of the biggest takeaways of the night was the Crimson Tide’s incredible defense to close out the game. Holding a one-point lead with 4:05 remaining, Alabama held the Lopes scoreless for the rest of the game, partially due to freshman Mo Dioubate’s defensive play down the stretch. “I didn’t realize they didn’t score in the final four minutes,” Oats said following the game. “Well for one, Mo Dioubate came in, and I’m looking right now on our defensive chart. Like, we were .64 on defense when he was in the game…he’s never afraid of the moment, just does all the dirty work all year.” While Oats’ squad has proven that it can play defense when it is active and engaged, it won’t be the last effort test of the tournament by a long shot. After traveling to Los Angeles for the Sweet 16, Alabama faces one of its toughest matchups of the season. The next obstacle is the ACC regular season champs and the No. 1 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, who have been playing excellent basketball so far. The Tar Heels are coming off of a 16-point victory over the Michigan State Spartans in the round of 32, and have proven their dominance in the tournament. North Carolina is ranked No. 9 on KenPom and features a well-balanced attack on both ends of the floor. Led by senior Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels feature a feisty defense and a strong rebounding presence down low. While Alabama has faced off against quality mid-major opponents up to this point, Oats’ squad will be thrown into the pit to battle against one of the top teams in the tournament on Thursday night. Here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’s matchup against North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

How to watch

Who: No. 4 seed Alabama (23-11, 13-5 SEC) vs. No. 1 seed North Carolina (29-7, 17-3 ACC) When: 8:40 p.m. CT, Thursday, March 28 Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California Watch: CBS (Play-By-Play: Brian Anderson, Analyst: Jim Jackson, Sideline: Allie LaForce Listen: Crimson Tide Sports Network | SIRIUS/XM 134/201 (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Engineer: Tom Stipe)

Alabama's projected starters

Mark Sears: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior Stats: 21.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.2 apg, 50.7% FG, 43.5% 3-pt Aaron Estrada: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Graduate Student Stats: 13.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.7 apg, 45.2% FG, 30.8% 3-pt Latrell Wrightsell Jr: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, senior Stats: 9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.4 apg, 44.7% FG, 35.7% 3-pt Rylan Griffen: 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, sophomore Stats: 11.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 44.9% FG, 37.6% 3-pt Grant Nelson: 6-foot-11, 230 pounds, senior Stats: 11.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 48.5% FG, 26.5% 3-pt

North Carolina's projected starters

RJ Davis: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, senior Stats: 21.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 43.6% FG, 41.1% 3-pt Cormac Ryan: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, senior Stats: 11.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 37.8% FG, 34.3% 3-pt Elliot Cadeau: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, freshman Stats: 7.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.1 apg, 42.1% FG, 16.7% 3-pt Harrison Ingram: 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, junior Stats: 12.2 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.1% FG, 38.7% 3-pt Armando Bacot: 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, senior Stats: 14.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 1.6 apg, 54.5% FG

Unsung heroes

It’s well documented that Alabama’s starting lineup is lethal on the offensive side of the ball. Whether they’re shooting from three, scoring at the rim, or converting from the free throw line, the Crimson Tide knows how to put the ball in the hoop. Though Nate Oats’ squad is led by All-American Mark Sears, there are several players who fly under the radar for the most part, but can make a significant impact on the game. These players were important in the round of 32 victory over Grand Canyon and will be crucial for the matchup against North Carolina. Perhaps one of the most important players in the Grand Canyon game was Dioubate. The freshman forward had a very impactful 13 minutes of action as he dropped nine points, swatted away two shots, and grabbed a season-high five offensive rebounds. Dioubate has typically entered the game when his team needs a spark and he is always able to provide it. “He’s been tough, physical,” Oats said. “His attitude’s been great. We always know, if we put him in, we can get some toughness. We’ve got to find a way to get him some minutes.” Another player who played a key role last round was senior big man Nick Pringle, who brought the intensity throughout all 25 minutes of action. Pringle was everywhere on defense, and was able to contribute a couple blocks, along with nine rebounds as well. Despite picking up a technical foul from off the bench in the first half, the veteran center played a valuable role fighting for rebounds, and playing hard defense in which he will most certainly have to do against a hard nosed North Carolina team. “I think Nick’s been great in the NCAA Tournament — leadership, effort, intensity, focus,” Oats said. “When he’s that way, he’s good.”

Call for defense

Alabama has been tested on either end of the floor throughout its first two matchups, but now Oats’ squad will have to play exceptionally better on the defensive side of the ball against North Carolina to stay alive in the tournament. “We know that we’re not hold Carolina to 60 points, it’s not really who we are and it’s definitely not who they are,” Oats said. “We’re going to have to get an offense that’s clicking like the No. 1 offense in the country in order to have a chance to win this game.” The Tar Heels are ranked No. 20 in the country in scoring offense, putting up 81.8 points per game, but have surpassed that in its first two matchups in the tournament with 90 points against Wagner and 85 points against Michigan State. North Carolina is led in scoring by senior guard RJ Davis, a consensus first-team All-American who was named as the ACC Player of the Year, along with being named as a finalist for the Naismith Trophy which is awarded to the college player of the year. The veteran guard has scored at least 20 points in his last nine games, including a 42-point outburst against the Miami Hurricanes. “RJ Davis is one of the best scorers in the country,” Oats said. “Him and Sears are 11th and 13th, or right there together. He’s super talented. You can’t just have a plan for Bacot, you got to have a plan for Davis too.” Sears can be a very solid and pesky defender when he is aggressive. As long as he doesn’t get into foul trouble against the Tar Heels, he can certainly limit Davis, making the Crimson Tide relax just a little bit.

Prepping for Bacot