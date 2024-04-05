TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the Alabama football team is still in the early stages of preparing for the 2024 season, the Crimson Tide basketball team is getting set for its biggest game in program history at the Final Four in Phoenix.

Back in Tuscaloosa, the basketball team inspired Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's address his offense as the A-Day game approaches in a week. Following Friday’s practice, Sheridan explained how he used Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson in a recent offensive player’s meeting.

“We used Grant Nelson in our unit meeting the other day,” Sheridan said. “We talked about having a 1-0 mentality, and for him to come through like he did against UNC was amazing, I think we would all agree with that. So, we’re pulling hard for him”

Sheridan was referencing Alabama basketball’s Sweet 16 matchup against North Carolina. Nelson exploded for 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks against the Tar Heels after he scored just six points across the first two games of the NCAA Tournament.

The new offensive coordinator wanted his players to have the mindset to step up when your team needs you the most, just like Nelson did for his squad.

Sheridan also features a common factor of his offense like the basketball team, which is an incredible tempo on the field. With a new head coach and new coordinators to surround him, the new addition to the coaching staff is still seeking progression to adjust to the level he wants to run.

“I think we’re a ways away as far as mastering the pace at which we want to play with,” Sheridan said. “But we try to vary the pace. People ask that often, do you want to go fast or do you want to go slow? We want to win the game, so I think the offense's job is to help the team win the game because we can manage that.”

While Sheridan has many coaching similarities to Nate Oats’ style in terms of offense, Alabama's OC is still looking to get his group ready to close out spring camp on a high note.

Sheridan’s crew will be put on display in the annual A-Day game at 3 p.m. CT April 13 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.