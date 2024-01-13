TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Replacing one of the greatest coaches in college football history is no easy task. For Kalen DeBoer, however, he is taking it as a significant test in his coaching career.

Saturday, DeBoer was introduced as the new Alabama next head football coach durng a press conference Saturday afternoon. Throughout his introduction, both he and athletic director Greg Byrne shed some light on how the new man in charge will replace a campus legend.

“One of the things I thought about was, you better have someone who’s comfortable in their own skin,” Byrne said. “And someone that looks at this as a challenge and as an opportunity, not as a detriment.”

Former coach Nick Saban served as the head coach of the Crimson Tide for 17 years. In that span, he won six national titles, nine conference titles, produced four Heisman Trophy winners, and is currently the second winningest coach in school history with 206 victories.

Now, DeBoer has to take his place. For years, that's been labeled an unenviable task. However, when presented with it, DeBoer gladly raised his hand

“It’s a privilege to be able to be chosen to be in this role,” DeBoer said. “It’s one I don’t take lightly. I know that Coach Saban has been working hard to make sure that this program is in a great spot for the next person to take over.”

As DeBoer takes the reins in Tuscaloosa, he has been left with a roster full of talented players, a strong recruiting class, and an opportunity to put his own coaching staff together around him.

Following his arrival into Tuscaloosa Friday night, it didn’t take him long to get to work with his new team.

“I had multiple meetings last night,” DeBoer said. “Today, I met with them individually, leadership groups. I know how bad they want to continue the tradition. They want to do it the right way. And they’re just getting to know me here in just a few hours and it’s been a blast and I can’t wait for the journey that lies ahead.”

The former Washington Huskies head coach is coming off of a 14-1 season, finishing as the runner-up in the national championship. Throughout his career, he has a 104-12 record with Sioux Falls, Fresno State, and Washington. The new coach is no stranger to winning and he is now in charge of the foundation of an excellent program.

Not only does he plan on winning games for Alabama, but he also plans on creating a “contagious culture” throughout the team with the opportunity he has been given.

“That’s my role as a head coach is to provide that atmosphere, that environment,” DeBoer said. “And when you have the resources like we have here at Alabama, it makes my job easier. I’m looking forward to utilizing and showing off these resources to those that want to be wearing crimson.”

As a new era begins on the campus of the University of Alabama, a new face will have the responsibility of following a name that will never be forgotten in college athletics.