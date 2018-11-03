BATON ROUGE — What appeared to be a potentially serious injury to Henry Ruggs III might be nothing more than a bruise. The Alabama receiver left Saturday night’s 29-0 victory over LSU after pulling up awkwardly during a block in the second quarter. However, following the game, head coach Nick Saban provided an encouraging update on his starting receiver.

“Ruggs got — nobody knows for sure — kicked in the side of the leg. X-rays were negative, so we think it’s a bruise right now,” Saban said. “They’ll further evaluate that tomorrow.”

Before leaving the game, Ruggs tallied four receptions for 55 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to give Alabama its first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. Freshman Jaylen Waddle stepped up in Ruggs’ absence, pulling in four receptions for 44 yards.

Saban also said that running back Najee Harris suffered an ankle sprain but stated: “it doesn’t seem severe.” Harris finished with 83 yards on six carries.

Backup quarterback Jalen Hurts did not play after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Tennessee. Instead, Alabama had to trot out redshirt freshman Mac Jones for a third-and-long during its opening drive of the game afterTagovailoa was shaken up for a play. Following the game, Saban maintained that Hurts is “starting to turn the corner” with his injury.

“(He) has a little trouble running but can actually throw and do things in the pocket,” Saban said. “So hopefully he’ll turn the corner and be ready next week.”

Tagovailoa had to sit out after taking a hit from LSU safety Grant Delpit on the opening drive. He returned to lead Alabama to its first touchdown on the Crimson Tide’s following possession. Following the game, Saban joked with reporters, stating “I’m not going to tell you where he got hit, but I was actually happy to hear that’s where he got hit because I knew he’d be right back.”

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 42 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Any concern of an injury was wiped away when he added a 44-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to break the game open at 22-0. Following the game, Tagovailoa said he “tweaked” his knee during the run but that it wasn’t serious.

“I saw the opening, and I was just trying to get the first down,” Tagovailoa said of the run. “I thought I could go more. Once I passed the 30 though I felt my leg, and I was going off momentum after that. I was galloping to the touchdown.”

Alabama will return home to face No. 18 Mississippi State next week.