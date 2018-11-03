1. Alabama’s defense



While the season glory has revolved around Alabama’s offense, tonight Alabama’s defense was outstanding. Posting a 29-0 shutout over the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers was just what the college football committee and the rest of the Country needed to see, this team is on another level on both sides of the football.

LSU’s offense was stagnant all night long and finally passed the 100-yard mark at the beginning of the fourth quarter. In total, Alabama’s defense held LSU’s offense to 196-yards and just 12 rushing yards. 12. Against, Tennessee Alabama allowed 31-yards of rushing yards, and while sacks take away rushing yards, LSU’s leading rusher Ed Helaire ran for 6 carries for just 14-yards.

Passing wise, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked five times, and that hit from Anfernee Jennings nearly implanted Burrow into the turf.

2. Top Performers

Quinnen Williams was unreal on the evening. He had 10 tackles, 7 which were solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Dylan Moses, as well as Mack Wilson each, played well on the night, the inside linebacker duo recorded 10 tackles. Freshman Patrick Surtain played big and battled a ball away from a defender that could have been a touchdown. Saivion Smith playing against his former teammates at LSU had 6 tackles and 2 pass breakups, one which he should have caught and taken to the house.

Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa was 25 of 42 passing for 295-yards with 2 touchdowns and threw his first interception of the year. He also ran for 49-yards, which includes his 44-yard touchdown run. While he did miss on some deep balls, credit LSU’s secondary for playing well most of the evening, the Tigers have an outstanding group back there.

Damien Harris was exceptional on the night and played like an NFL back...

