Jalen Milroe provided the fireworks for Alabama’s offense over the weekend. By Nick Saban’s definition, an explosive play consists of a run of 12 or more yards, or a pass of 16 or more yards. His starting quarterback had 10 of those while piling up a career-high 374 total yards in the Crimson Tide’s 42-28 win over LSU.

Milroe ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. He was also productive through the air, completing 15 of 23 passes (65.2%) for 219 yards.

“It’s obvious that the guy is much more comfortable as a passer,” Saban said of Milroe after the game. “He’s reading more quickly, getting the ball to the right guy. He’s making really good decisions when he has to improvise. And those things, we want to continue to help him grow and develop.”

Milroe maintains he’s still a “work in progress” and has plenty of room to improve moving forward. Still, it’s hard for Alabama not to be encouraged by his performance over the weekend.

Here’s a look at what went right on Milroe’s 10 explosive plays against LSU.