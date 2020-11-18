Here are five questions to consider leading up to the matchup.

After a two-week break, football is back again in Tuscaloosa, Ala. as No. 1 Alabama (6-0) is set to host Kentucky (3-4) on Saturday for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide is currently favored by 30.5 points over the Wildcats, who are coming off a 38-35 victory over Vanderbilt last week.

When it comes to the passing game, Alabama and Kentucky find themselves on diametrically opposite sides of the spectrum.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones enters Saturday’s game as the SEC’s leader in passing yards per game (366), passing yards per attempt (12.4), completion percentage (78.5) and passer efficiency rating (210.32). The redshirt junior’s breakout season has been the leading force behind the Tide’s undefeated start and has placed him among the leaders in this year’s Heisman Trophy race.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s Terry Wilson ranks last among SEC starting quarterbacks averaging 118.7 passing yards per game and has yet to reach the 240-yard mark through the air this season. That’s contributed to an offense that ranks No. 115 in the nation and is a big reason why the Wildcats have four losses despite boasting a top-25 scoring defense.

Different offenses, sure. But that disparity likely wouldn’t have been as high had Kentucky not been dealt a major recruiting blow four years ago.

The Wildcats were the first Power Five program to offer Jones leading to his commitment in July of 2015. However, the following summer Alabama was able to flip the four-star recruit, adding him to a class that already featured Tua Tagovailoa.

“We did recognize Mac early on in the process,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said Monday. “Coach (Darin) Hinshaw and all of us watched him early, and we were impressed. We felt like there was a bright future for him, and he’s certainly proven us right. We wish he was here, but we still really love Mac, his family. A great young man. It’s really good to see him doing so well and playing at such a high level. He’s been so accurate. I wish he was here, but I’m happy for Mac.”

Imagine where Kentucky would be if Jones did honor his original commitment. It’s likely his breakout season would have come much sooner as the Wildcats haven’t had a 2,000-yard passer since his freshman season in 2017. While Jones wouldn’t have had the weapons he has at Alabama, it’d be interesting to see what he would have done with weapons such as Benny Snell Jr. and Lynn Bowden Jr.

And where would Alabama be heading into Saturday’s game? Without Jones, would Taulia Tagovailoa have replaced his injured brother late last season? Would that have then put Taulia in the driver’s seat for the starting role this year, allowing him to beat out freshman Bryce Young rather than transfer to Maryland?

We’ll never know.

However, Alabama certainly isn’t complaining about how things turned out.