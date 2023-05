Similar to the inside linebackers, Alabama will also see some new faces at the outside linebacker position when the season gets underway.

Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell lead the group of returners who both played in all 13 games last season. The position group is loaded with high-caliber talent such as former five-star Jeremiah Alexander and Alabama added to it with three members in the Rivals250 signing Qua Russaw, Keon Keeley and Yhonzae Pierre.

Here are five questions we have about the outside linebackers as the team heads into the summer.

