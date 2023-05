Alabama will see a shakeup in the heart of its defense after losing starting inside linebackers Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody this offseason.

Redshirt sophomore Deontae Lawson leads the list of returning players after filling in for four starts last season. The Crimson Tide also added to its depth at the position, bringing in Georgia transfer Trezmen Marshall as well as junior college transfer Justin Jefferson and Rivals100 signee Qua Russaw.

Here are five questions we have about how things will shape up for the unit this fall.

