Alabama now has five scholarship quarterbacks but is no closer to deciding Bryce Young’s successor behind center.

The Crimson Tide’s quarterback battle is set to wage on into the fall after Nick Saban added Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner last month to compete with redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe and redshirt freshman Ty Simpson for the starting job. Meanwhile, true freshmen Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan look to follow up solid debut camps while continuing to fight for their place in the unit.

Here are five questions we’re asking about Alabama’s quarterbacks heading into the summer.

