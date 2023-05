Alabama's wide receiver room is going to look a lot different when the team takes the field this August. After the team's win in the Sugar Bowl until May 13, the Crimson Tide saw five different receivers enter the transfer portal and find new homes.

While there's ample opportunity for other players to step up, the team is also looking for a bit of consistency from a group that struggled to be productive week after week.

Here are five questions we have about Alabama's wide receivers heading into the summer.

