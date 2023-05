One of Alabama's most experienced position units last season looks a lot younger in 2023. The Crimson Tide lost three defensive linemen heading into the spring as it graduated Byron Young and DJ Dale while losing Braylen Ingraham as he transferred to Syracuse.

While Alabama lost some of its veteran presence, it brought in four highly-rated defensive linemen who were consensus four-star prospects. Here are five questions we have about Alabama's defensive line heading into the summer.

Five-question series: DB | RB | QB