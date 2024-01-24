It’s official Ryan Williams has committed to Alabama. Williams is the No. 4 player in the country, and with all that’s transpired in the past few weeks, this was news you couldn’t overlook as an Alabama fan. It seems that “Rome isn’t falling” just yet as the Tide has made a statement landing one of the country's best players, making for one of the most brutal guards in the country with his speed and elusiveness at the position. The Tide Illustrated staff has come up with five of the most impactful people whowho made this whole thing come together. Now, there were several factors. We will have some fun with this, but here are the top five people who helped lead Ryan Williams to Alabama.

1. Kalen DeBoer

Credit starts and ends with the Alabama staff, and the head man, Kalen DeBoer, makes Williams a priority. Things started to change when Alabama got Lacey to visit this weekend, emphasizing the importance of adding the top in-state players. DeBoer is also a proven winner, having succeeded at every level of his coaches' stops. Say what you want about other contenders like Auburn, Texas, and Texas A&M, but DeBoer transcended those teams when the opportunity showed itself. At Washington alone, the Huskies made a national championship appearance with what's expected to be several NFL Draft picks. Williams should fit nicely into the Husky GamePlan and find himself at the forefront of the 2024 recruiting class.

2. Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe & Ryan Williams - Via Anna Snyder

When people hear a package deal, it’s hard to believe it will happen. This time, Mbakwe, who has been so instrumental in helping mold the 2024 class, struck again. Mbakwe was all over it, with Williams taking advantage of every opportunity to land the elite wideout. Mbakwe will get the opportunity to line up against Williams every day in practice, and based on who the Tide are keeping in the class thus far, it’s an excellent group. Mbakwe was confident and continued to speak in Williams's ear about the opportunities at Alabama. This truck a huge chord with the Alabama program, which was looking for a lift on the recruiting trail.

3. AD Greg Byrne

Athletic Director Greg Byrne did a masterful job identifying a candidate and going after the guy you want. You can give credit to DeBoer before you give credit to the guy who hired him. There have been many positive remarks about DeBoer and his staff during their tenure at Washington and early on here. Byrne had to make a splash hire in a market with tremendous instability and in a game that continues to change daily. Early looks of it, with the return of Williams things are starting to turn around.

4. Coach Saban

Do I believe Saban played a role? Absolutely. Coach Saban helped develop the program into what it is today, establishing a brand that’s “Bama Built” and “Bama Tough,” which many have come to respect today. Although the Goat has moved on, that doesn’t stop the next generation, like Williams, from wanting to uphold what was built before them. Williams understands the history of receivers at Alabama, and with an offensive mind like DeBoer and Grubb, it’s no surprise that the Crimson Tide landed Williams. The legacy that Saban has built is up to this next group to hold up their end of the deal.

