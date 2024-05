The spring transfer window has closed, but Kalen DeBoer still has plenty of work to do when it comes to finalizing Alabama’s roster. Earlier this week, the first-year head coach said the Crimson Tide has three or four scholarship spots available. While Alabama can only fill those with players currently in the portal, there’s still a nice pool to pull from.

The Tide will look to lock down a few of those targets as it is set to host a trio of portal players this weekend. Here’s a look at Alabama's scheduled visitors and what their commitment would mean for the coming season.