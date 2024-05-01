Kalen DeBoer now has two transfer windows under his belt at Alabama. For the most part, he feels good about where the Crimson Tide stands moving forward.

Since replacing Nick Saban, DeBoer has had to deal with his fair share of transition.

His first task was navigating Alabama’s extended transfer window in January, as Crimson Tide players were given an additional 30 days to enter the portal following a coaching change. After managing to retain the majority of his key players during that period, DeBoer was able to add to his roster while once again retaining his stars in the recent spring transfer window.

The spring window opened on April 16 and closed Tuesday. Alabama can still make additions to its roster. However, only players currently in the portal will be eligible to transfer and play next season.

So far, Alabama’s spring additions are headlined by the return of offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. After starting at left tackle for the Crimson Tide during his freshman season last year, the five-star talent transferred back home to Iowa in January only to change his mind and return to Alabama three months later.

DeBoer also added Lou Groza Award winner Graham Nicholson from Miami-Ohio to replace kicker Will Reichard, who set the NCAA all-time points record over his five seasons with the Crimson Tide. This week, Alabama provided much-needed depth to its secondary, bringing in former Charlotte defensive back Kameron Howard.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Indiana Sports Beat radio show, DeBoer reflected on his spring additions, stating he was pleased with how his roster is shaping up.

“We just had a couple spots that we could fill,” DeBoer said. “We know we needed to upgrade just a couple areas roster-wise and build some depth on top of just also some guys who can step out on the football field and be starters for us. I think that’s continued to evolve, and I think we’re heading in the right direction."

Alabama also dealt with four spring departures, as center James Brockermeyer (TCU), defensive tackle Khurtis Perry (undecided) and defensive backs Tony Mitchell (undecided) and Peyton Woodyard (Undecided) all entered the portal. According to DeBoer, the Crimson Tide currently has roughly three or four scholarship spots available for the coming season.

In total Alabama has brought in 11 college transfers this offseason. The Crimson Tide is hosting South Alabama transfer linebacker Khalil Jacobs and Wake Forest cornerback DaShawn Jones this weekend and will continue to work toward filling out its roster in the coming weeks.

“I think in the end, it’s going to work out to where we’re better off with what we have in the program with the talent level,” DeBoer said Wednesday. “I’m excited about these guys that made that second now commitment to stay and build on what we did this spring.”