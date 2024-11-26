Tide Watch NFL Week 12: Jacobs, McKinney continue to star for Packers

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 38-10. | Photo: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing and the league once again littered with former Alabama players. The Crimson Tide had 10 players drafted into the NFL in 2024 and has the highest population of players in the league with 61 currently on active rosters. Each week, Tide Illustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL along with a roundup of all former Alabama players in the pros.

Offensive star of the week: Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs couldn't get enough of the endzone in the Green Bay Packers' 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The first-year Packer found the endzone three times in one game for the third time in his career. Jacobs scored in the final three quarters, punching it in from the one-yard line on all three occasions. He also totaled 106 yards on 26 carries, averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs forced a league-high 12 missed tackles in Week 12 and broke free for three runs of 10+ yards against San Francisco.

Post Week 12, Jacobs sits third in the race for the NFL rushing title, sandwiched between two fellow former Alabama ball carriers: Derrick Henry at No. 2 and Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 4. Despite their strong 8-3 record, the Packers remain behind the Vikings and Lions in the NFC North standings and will face the Dolphins next week. Miami will be a difficult matchup as the Dolphins have rattled off three straight wins behind the arm of Tua Tagovailoa. The former Alabama quarterback completed 29 of 40 for 317 yards, 4 touchdowns in a win over the New England Patriots last week. Tagovailoa connected with former Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle eight times for 144 yards and a score.

Defensive star of the week: Xavier McKinney

The Packers had reaped the benefits of adding Nick Saban products to their team this offseason. Like Jacobs, McKinney has been an instant difference-maker since his arrival from the New York Giants. McKinney put himself back in a share of the lead for the interception title when he intercepted Brock Purdy in the Packers’ 38-10 win over the 49ers. Halfway through the third quarter, Purdy looked over the middle of the field, targeting his wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, but the pass was overthrown and fell into the hands of the offseason signing. McKinney ran the football back to the 49ers 24-yard line, setting up Green Bay in prime scoring opportunity. McKinney now can boast seven interceptions on the season and allowed just 31 yards on two receptions against San Francisco.

Here’s how other former Alabama players performed last week. Arizona Cardinals LB Mack Wilson: 4 tackles, 1 quarterback hit against the Seahawks. OL Jonah Williams: Started at tackle, played 58 snaps on offense. Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry: 24 carries for 140 yards against the Chargers. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis: 1 tackle, 1 sack.

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young: 21 of 35 for 263 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 carries for 20 yards, sacked twice for 14 yards, 1 fumble (not lost) against the Kansas City Chiefs. DT A’Shawn Robinson: 8 tackles, 1 for loss. DE LaBryan Ray: 3 tackles.

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches for 85 yards against the Steelers. RB Jerome Ford: 4 carries for 19 yards, 1 catch for 8 yards. LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Inactive. DT Dalvin Tomlinson: 1 tackle, 4 quarterback hurries. Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: Inactive against the Commanders. Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection against the Raiders. CB Levi Wallace: 4 tackles. Detriot Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs: 21 carries for 90 yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 catches for 9 yards against the Colts. WR: Jameson Williams: 5 catches for 64 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards. S Brian Branch: 4 tackles. CB Terrion Arnold: Inactive.

Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs: 26 carries for 106 yards, 3 touchdowns against the 49ers. S Xavier McKinney: 3 tackles, 2 pass deflection, 1 interception (returned for 48 yards). Houston Texans WR John Metchie: 1 catch for 6 yards against the Titans. DE Will Anderson Jr.: 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks. LB Henry To’o To’o: 5 tackles, 1 pass deflection. Indianapolis Colts DT Raekwon Davis: Played 21 snaps on defense against the Lions. DB Ronnie Harrison: Played 15 snaps on special teams. Los Angeles Chargers OL Bradley Bozeman: Started at center, played 69 snaps on offense against the Ravens. P JK Scott: 4 punts for 165 yards with a 41.3 average and a long of 45. DE Justin Eboigbe: 1 tackle. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: 29 of 40 for 317 yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 carries for -2 yards, sacked twice for 9 yards against the Patriots. WR Jaylen Waddle: 8 catches for 144 yards, 1 touchdown. RG Lester Cotton: Played 6 snaps on special teams. DT Da'Shawn Hand: Played 3 snaps on special teams. Minnesota Vikings OL Cam Robinson: Started at tackle, played 9 snaps on offense against the Bears. LB Dallas Turner: 1 tackle. New England Patriots LB Anfernee Jennings: 6 tackles against the Dolphins. DT Christian Barmore: 2 tackles, 1 for loss, 1 sack. New York Giants OL Evan Neal: Started at tackle, played 59 snaps on offense. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: 15 of 22 for 179 yards, 1 touchdown, 12 carries for 39 yards, sacked once for 12 yards against the Rams. WR DeVonta Smith: Inactive. LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard, played 71 snaps on offense. RG Tyler Steen: Played two snaps on offense. DT Byron Young: 3 tackles. CB Eli Ricks: Inactive

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris: 16 carries for 41 yards, 2 catches for 13 yards against the Browns. S Minkah Fitzpatrick: 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble. Seattle Seahawks DT Jarran Reed: 3 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, 0.5 sacks against the Cardinals. CB Josh Jobe: 1 pass deflection. Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Chris Braswell: 1 tackle against the Giants. Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley: 5 catches for 93 yards against the Texans. OL JC Latham: Started at tackle, played 67 snaps on offense.