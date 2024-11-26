Five flip candidates that could stick with their commitments

Jaime Ffrench (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

As National Signing Day approaches, there are so many de-commitments and flips but also players who have been rumored to be changing their pledges but stick with their schools. Here are five players that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney thinks are going nowhere.

Carroll’s recruitment has turned into a little bit of a wild card in recent weeks. The new five-star offensive tackle from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has been committed to Alabama since June and his no-nonsense approach to the recruiting process seemed to mean Carroll was all done with everything. And then in the last few weeks, a few IMG teammates took a visit to Colorado and now the Buffaloes are a real player for Carroll as well. Jordan Seaton’s success along the offensive line as a freshman has been big. Colorado also landed five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and things are trending in the right direction in Boulder. There are definitely some close to the five-star who love Alabama and everything it has to offer but this will be Carroll’s decision and the two are still in play. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stick with the Crimson Tide, though.

With Oklahoma’s struggles this season and a visit to Texas this past weekend plus a trip to Texas A&M this weekend, that is usually the sign of a late flip. But I’m not so certain of it when it comes to the five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas. Fasusi, who visited Texas with his dad and sister over the weekend, has been committed to the Sooners for months and he did have an opportunity to watch Oklahoma’s win over Alabama this past weekend on television. There have been some rumors that Fasusi was torn about his decision in recent days and that over the weekend he reinforced his commitment to the Sooners – and another one that Texas A&M was actually the biggest threat to flip him – so still anything can happen but my bet is that the five-star sticks with OU.

LSU, Miami and Tennessee were the three other finalists for Ffrench when he committed to Texas in August but things took a really interesting turn in recent weeks when the five-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin showed up on an official visit to Florida. That coincided with four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, his teammate, flipping to the Gators from Florida State and Florida having some momentum on the field and in recruiting – and that might not be done yet. But the feeling remains especially after Ffrench visited Texas again this last weekend that he might have some things to think about in the closing days but that the Longhorns have appealed to him the most for a long time and sticking with Texas would be no surprise at all.

According to a source, Texas A&M made a serious run at the five-star safety and he has trained in the Houston area so there is familiarity there but a flip to the Aggies is unlikely at this point. The Cleveland (Ohio) Shaker Heights standout has been committed to Oregon since August and he picked the Ducks over Texas A&M, Florida USC and Ohio State, where he’s a legacy, and that is probably not changing leading up to signing day. There is some talk that McNutt is already planning to room with four-star cornerback commit Dorian Brew so this recruitment feels much more settled than just a few weeks ago.