Tide Pod: Alabama's SEC Championship hopes dashed by Oklahoma

Jack and Tony take a deep dive into Alabama's shocking 24-3 defeat to Oklahoma. The show begins with Tony's overall thoughts on the performance and how the Tide regressed back to its old ways on the road. The show pivots to a discussion about Kalen DeBoer, his comments Monday after the loss and the long-term outlook on his coaching tenure at Alabama. Jack and Tony discuss Jalen Milroe's forgettable performance, mistakes, the infamous missed tackle after his second interception how Alabama's QB1 has failed to find consistency. Tony dives into Alabama's defensive performance and how the Tide failed to stop OU's rushing attack before the show finishes with a look ahead to the Iron Bowl.