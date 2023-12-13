After announcing next year’s matchups back in June, the SEC will unveil its complete 2024 schedule tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN and SEC Network. The majority of Alabama’s schedule has already been leaked, but the complete release will provide a better look at what the Crimson Tide will be up against next season. Next year will mark the SEC’s first divisionless season since 1991. It will also begin a 10-year exclusive television partnership with the league and ESPN as well as ABC. With that in mind, here’s a look at what we know so far and what we can expect from the release.

The definites on Alabama’s schedule

Thanks to a report from ESPN last month, several of the dates for the SEC’s key matchups are already known. Alabama has dates for all but three of its games confirmed. Here’s a look at how the calendar currently stands. Aug. 31 — vs. Western Kentucky Sept. 7 — vs. South Florida Sept. 14 — at Wisconsin Sept. 21 — Unknown Sept. 28 — vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC) Oct. 5 — Unknown Oct. 12 — Unknown Oct. 19 — at Tennessee Oct. 26 — Unknown Nov. 2 — Unknown Nov. 9 — at LSU Nov. 16 — vs. Mercer Nov. 23 — at Oklahoma Nov. 30 — vs. Auburn Earlier today, Alabama confirmed its Sept. 28 matchup against Georgia, revealing that the game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be aired on ABC. That matchup headlines a grueling SEC stretch for the Crimson Tide, as it will also travel to Tennessee, LSU and Oklahoma — all teams that figure to be ranked in the preseason top 25. In addition to its daunting conference road trips, Alabama will also travel up north to face Wisconsin in Week 3. The game is part of a home-and-home against the Badgers, who will return the favor in 2025 when they make the trip to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Wisconsin recently received a commitment from Miami transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The Badgers also return their leading receiver, Will Pauling. Alabama will open its schedule with a home game against Western Kentucky before hosting South Florida as part of a two-for-one trade between the two schools. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulls 17-3 in Tampa, Florida this year. South Florida will also travel to Alabama in 2026. Alabama’s FCS opponent next year will be Mercer. The Crimson Tide has played the Bears twice during the Nick Saban era, winning 56-0 in 2017 and 48-14 in 2021. Next year’s Iron Bowl will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium where Alabama hasn’t lost to Auburn since the infamous “Camback” game in 2010.

What we’ll learn tonight

The three matchups Alabama doesn’t currently have dates for are home games against Missouri and South Carolina as well as a road trip to Vanderbilt. There are five possible dates for those games to be played — Sept. 21, Oct. 5, Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 Next year’s schedule will include two open weeks. Generally, Alabama has had one of its open weeks ahead of its game against LSU. That trend could continue as the Nov. 2 slot is currently undetermined. In Alabama’s ideal world, it would also get an open week on Sept. 21, allowing it to have a week of recovery in between marque matchups against Wisconsin (Sept. 14) and Georgia (Sept. 28). Given the proximity of the four other unscheduled dates, the Sept. 21 slot is a likely place for one of the open weeks. Missouri’s last visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium came in 2018 when Alabama rolled to a 39-10 win. South Carolina’s last trip to Tuscaloosa was in 2009 when Mark Ingram led the Crimson Tide to a 20-6 victory while rushing for 246 yards and a touchdown. The last time Alabama traveled to Vanderbilt was in 2017 when it recorded a 59-0 victory over the Commodores.

Predicted schedule