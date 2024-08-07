TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Sheridan didn’t want to talk about the ice cream truck that pulled up following Alabama’s practice Wednesday afternoon. The first-year offensive coordinator is fully focused on the Crimson Tide’s preseason camp.

Following Wednesday's workout, Sheridan spoke with reporters for roughly 10 minutes. Here’s a full transcript of what he had to say about Alabama’s offense six practices into camp.

On if Kalen DeBoer previously had an ice cream truck at practice

“I couldn’t say I paid a ton of attention to the post-practice snack. I’m sure it’s not the first time coach has given the guys ice cream.”

On being ahead of schedule

“Understanding of the scheme. There’s some familiarity with the concepts that we’re teaching them. You can see the growth that has taken place from spring and throughout the summer until now. Still lots of work to be done and a long way to go, but you see guys understanding the concepts and the fundamentals a little bit better.”

On how crucial Germie Benard has been to the wide receiver room

“I think Germie has been awesome and has had a great camp and had a great spring. He’s a great football player. Certainly, in addition to that, his leadership, his character, who he is as a person, his willingness to help those around him — he wants his teammates to do well. Obviously has knowledge of the system and has played in it previously. Germ’s been great and we’re lucky to have him.”

More on Bennard

“He was in a room with three NFL players and coached by, in my opinion, the best wide receivers coach in the country. That development, that exposure that was cultivated in that room, I certainly think it helps any young player. Germ speaks to that, just who he was watching day-to-day and who he was being taught by, from a coaching perspective. It’s great. A young player who’s able to sit there and learn from older, veteran players who went on to great, successful careers, he’s able to sit there and continue to be taught by coach Shep, that’s a benefit.”

On practicing indoors

“I think it was just to try and rotate the grass fields and give them a breather so they can withstand the length of the season. It also helps us from an organizational standpoint, just field locations and what that practice may look like if you do have to come inside for weather or whatever it may be. More than anything, it was to give the fields out there a little bit of a breather so they don’t get beat up too much.”

“I don’t care where we practice. I just want an opportunity to get on the field and coach.”

On the biggest strength of the WR room?

“The biggest strength is speed. It’s a room that can run. I think that’s pretty apparent. But the small details, that’s true for every position. As the install starts to build, some of the fine details we’re harping on and coach Shep is pouring into them each and every day, it’s making those things habit.

On Alabama’s first full-pad practice.

"For us, once you get into the operation with shoulder pads there's a lot of similarity on a couple live periods today. I thought the guys took care of the ball, I think that's the biggest thing when you get into live portions of practice is the ball carriers holding on to the football. So I thought they acclimated and did a nice job that way and I'm sure there'll be things that will go back and also improve on. But for a lot of the guys, whether you put thigh pads on for the offensive line, that doesn't change their practice, you know? It's really more the runners, the guys that are carrying the ball, acclimating to getting full speed tackles."

On expectations for Saturday's scrimmage

"I think simple execution-- taking care of the football, communication, alignment, assignment. Those are the things you're looking for in the first scrimmages."

On the status of the offensive line through six practices

"I think they're improving. I think we're better today than we were yesterday, and we're not as good as we're going to be tomorrow.

On the right tackle competition

"I think that competition is still going and I think it's early in camp, you know? I think when you get past the first scrimmage, you kind of have a better sense of where that's at. (Coach Kapilovic) has been rotating those guys, that's been by design, and we try to cross train the linemen anyways whether it's tackles playing both sides or guards playing center, etc., but that's ongoing."

On why Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb worked well together

"Trust. That might be the easiest answer is trust."

On if there's a good amount of leaders on the team

"I certainly think we have leadership on our team and specifically on the offensive side of the ball, and I know Kane would echo the same thing on defense. I think we're trying to cultivate that each and every day. You can't have enough guys that have influence, so that's not a concern of mine."

On the impact of having several Washington transfers helping install the offense

"I certainly think it doesn't hurt because they have an understanding of just some of the communication, some of the terms. It's not identical, there's some tweaks, adjustments, etc. I think every staff does that. You try to evolve and get better but there's certainly a lot of similarities on the roots and foundational things that we do on offense, and so I don't think it hurts. I think probably the biggest thing with that is just the character of those kids and their willingness to help. They care about the team and I think their teammates could speak more specifically to that, but at least from my vantage point that's what I've seen."

On Austin Mack's development

"Tremendous. I think he's incredible worker and a very committed football player. He has poured into it and I think he keeps getting better and better. I think his best football is still ahead of him, which is super exciting."

On if he has any checkpoints for the offense

“I think it’s just daily improvement. That’s really what we focus on. And so each and every day, you look and can point to areas where you feel like you’re making growth, and then there’s things that you’ve still gotta clean up and you’ve gotta teach and coach better and drill more, give an opportunity to do it more in a competitive situation. So I think that’s really what we focus on is the relentless pursuit of continuous improvement. That’s something that’s a pillar in our program. Coach DeBoer preaches that to the players – we do the same thing on each side of the ball – is just be better tomorrow than you were today, and that’s really what we focus on.”

On how Kalen DeBoer builds trust with his assistants

“Communication. I think in any relationship, trust is earned, and he’s hired people that are great people and really quality at what they do. But I think constant communication. I think he does a great job of setting a vision for the staff on what his standards and what his expectations are. He’s constantly holding us to that. And we have incredibly high standards collectively as a staff, and certainly, the vision and leadership that he sets, we follow that lead. But yeah, I think he empowers the staff, he hires people that he trusts and he’s just – you guys know I’m biased, right. I love the guy. I think he’s a tremendous head coach and a wonderful leader and great husband, father. Any other good things you want me to say about Kalen? I’d say them all.”

On the relationship between Justice Haynes and Jam Miller

“Unselfish. Supportive. I think that’s probably the thing that I would say. And I think Coach G does a great job in that room, and the history here would certainly show you that you need a room full of runners to get through the season and win a championship. Both have been carrying the football, pass protection, route running, all the different things we ask them to do. But I would say unselfish between those two and very supportive of one another.”

On the tight end room

“I think it’s a good room. Coach Ellis is a great coach. He’s able to teach them big-picture football. They understand things conceptually. We ask them to do a lot of things. They’re smart players. They certainly have size. They have athleticism, good ball skills. They catch the ball well. I think it’s a good room with great kids. And they’re getting better, too, just like everybody else. Each and every day, they make strides and get a little bit better. We had some short-yardage, goal-line periods today. Their presence in the C and D gap is critical in those moments, and I’m excited about the group.”