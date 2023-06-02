The IMG Academy to Alabama football pipeline is alive and well. The next one just went public with his pick on Friday afternoon, as class of 2025 all-purpose running back Anthony Rogers announced his pledge to the national power. The electric talent, nicknamed Turbo since middle school, will play his college football in his home state. Rogers picked UA over fellow finalists Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Oregon. “Ever since my first visit there, it just felt like it was the place I needed to be,” he told Rivals. “The coaching, they seem about their business and straight-forward. You got to work for your spot, they're not gonna give you nothing. It helps you to be focused. I feel like that will help me become a better athlete and a better man.” Despite growing in Montgomery as more of an Auburn fan than Alabama, the business-like approach changed when Rogers began taking football seriously for himself.



Amassing dozens of scholarship offers as an underclassmen, Rogers has been able to hit the visit trail earlier than most. It helped him to settle on his future program over the last month or so, with Nick Saban’s program able to pull away from others over time. “I feel like it's time,” he said. “I've thought about this for a while, now. This way I can get everything out of the way, so I can focus more on my season as well. A few weeks ago I was just laying around, thinking about everything, about life — and I just saw the vision. “Me playing at 'Bama, being a great and getting to the next level. I started watching a lot of 'Bama film and just fell in love with it. I started watching practices, games, old and recent, just everything. I felt like that's where I need to be at.”

The decision comes ahead of Rogers’ first season at IMG Academy, where that programs’ business approach was a big reason he made the move from ‘Bama to the Bradenton, Florida prep program. He sought out similar when looking for his next stop. Of course, Saban pitches a congruent approach to his top recruiting targets. “It's a great feeling,” Rogers said of talking to Saban. “He always let's me know I need to stay on track, and to make sure everything is about business. “Everybody is just in their own world, doing what they need to do to get better there.”