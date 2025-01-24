Alabama reveals date for 2025 A-Day game

Alabama’s annual A-Day game is scheduled for April 25, the university announced Friday morning. A start time for the scrimmage will be revealed at a later date.

As usual, Alabama will honor its previous team captains before the game. Quarterback Jalen Milroe, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, safety Malachi Moore and linebacker Deontae Lawson will all have their hand and footprints cemented beside Denny Chimes on The Quad.

This will be Alabama’s second A-Day game under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Last year, DeBoer changed up the A-Day format, moving away from the typical setup of first-team offense/second-team defense vs. first-team defense/second-team offense.

Instead, the Crimson team was entirely made up of defensive players while the White team was entirely made up of offensive players. Because the defensive team never has the ball in the new format, a scoring system was implemented to make the game competitive.

Here’s a breakdown of how the defensive team can record points.

Defensive points

7 points — takeaway

3 points — three-and-out

2 points — missed field goal

2 points — forced punt

The defense will also be rewarded for fourth-down stops with different point totals corresponding to where it is on the field.

Fourth-down stops that occur from the offense’s side of the field will result in 6 points. A stop that occurs from midfield to the defense’s 26-yard line will be worth 5 points. A stop that occurs from the defense’s 25 to the goal line will be worth 4 points.

The offense will be awarded its usual points of 6 for a touchdown, 3 for a field goal and 1 for an extra point.

One carry-over from the previous stakes of the scrimmage which will see the winner receive a meal of steak while the loser is served beans and hotdogs.