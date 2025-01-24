Alabama basketball forward Derrion Reid 'still not full-go'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball might need to wait a little longer than expected to see Derrion Reid return to the court. During his Friday press conference, Nate Oats said the freshman forward is still limited by an injury that has kept him out the past three games while stating that his status is uncertain for No. 4 Alabama’s matchup against LSU on Saturday night.

“He’s still not full-go in practice,” Oats said. “It’s one of those deals where we thought he’d be back a little quicker, and as the injury goes on we’re not going to push it to where he’s not out. I don’t know, we play at night tomorrow. So I think he’ll work out tomorrow morning and see how he feels. But he’s not a for-sure, he’s not in. I think he’ll be listed as questionable.”

Earlier this week, Oats expressed optimism that Reid would return to the quarter on Saturday. While Reid has missed the past three games, Oats said the freshman has been “doing more and more” in practice.

Reid has started three games over 15 appearances this season. The 6-foot-8 forward is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 17.6 minutes per game. He is shooting 45.7% from the floor and 28.1% from 3.22

Alabama (16-3, 5-1) will host LSU (12-6, 1-4) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT inside Coleman Coliseum. The game will be televised on SEC Network.