Alabama LB Deontae Lawson recovering from injury, will miss spring practice

Alabama’s lone returning captain will be out for the spring. During an interview published Thursday, graduate linebacker Deontae Lawson told Crimson Tide Sports Network that he will be out util the spring as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury he suffered last November.

"Yeah, it'll be until fall camp,” Lawson told CTSN, “I'll definitely try to stay around as much as I can, but yeah, before I'm active — probably fall camp."

Lawson started 11 games this season before suffering a season-ending injury against Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound defender finished second on the team with 76 total tackles, while posting 6.5 stops for a loss and a pair of sacks. He also broke up four passes and recorded an interception as well as a forced fumble.

Earlier this month, Lawson elected to forgo the NFL draft to return for a fifth season at Alabama. He told CTSN that he had originally planned on entering the draft this year but elected to return following the his injury.

"I was planning on [the 2024 season] being it," he said. "I was going to lay it all out and see what happens. That's what I did, I feel like. It didn't go that way. It was definitely tough, definitely something that I think hit me in a different way. It really opened my eyes. I don't know -- you never really know how much you miss the game, for real, and just like miss doing team activities and stuff until you're really not doing it.

"I felt it before, but being out and just knowing you're out -- for a minute, it really takes a toll on you. I really got closer to God. He's showing me a lot of different things -- like, just my mindset, my habits. He's definitely moving in my life right now. I'm enjoying the ride, even though I'm not working out like I want to right now. But every day I'm attacking rehab like it's no tomorrow. I know I'll just be better from this."

With Lawson sidelined, Alabama graduates Justin Jefferson and Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green figure to be the Tide's first-team options at inside linebacker this spring. Alabama also returns sophomore Cayden Jones and redshirt freshman Q.B. Reese. In addition, the Tide signed three inside linebackers in this year's class, including Luke Metz, Darnell Johnson and Aduall Sanders.