Tide Pod: Alabama’s bench powers Tide past Vanderbilt, LSU up next

Jack and Tony recap Alabama’s 107-83 win over Vanderbilt as the Tide improves to 5-1 in SEC play. The show starts with a breakdown of Alabama’s huge bench contributors, including Mo Dioubate’s career night and Aden Holloway’s continued scoring excellence. Jack and Tony give their takes on what Nate Oats said about the starters making a bigger impact and the lackluster defense in the second half. The show finishes with their thoughts on Mark Sears passing the 2,500-point mark and a preview of Alabama’s matchup against LSU on Saturday.