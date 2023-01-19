Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was "unaware" of a statement made on his behalf according to a Wednesday release by his new representation — Turner Law Group of Tuscaloosa.

Earlier this week, Miles' previous attorneys at Boles Holmes White LLC released a statement that said Miles was "heartbroken" over the death of Jamea Harris, maintained his innocence and "looked forward to his day in court."

After meeting with Miles and his family, the Turner Law Group released this statement:

"Darius, his family, and all of us at Turner Law Group first and foremost want to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris,” the new statement read. “This is a tragic and sad situation and our hearts go out to all of those who have been hurt by her death. Darius is distraught over this situation and deeply saddened by the death of Ms. Harris.

"Darius is also saddened by any negative light shed on the University of Alabama, his coaches, his teammates and his family, all of whom have been positive influences in his life. Darius and his family appreciate all who have shown their concern, offered prayers and tried to help him during this difficult time and asks that all keep Ms. Harris’s loved ones in your prayers.

"In light of statements made by the media and other people who were not present or otherwise have a personal interest in the outcome of this case that are contrary to the limited evidence previously released by local law enforcement, we encourage everyone to withhold judgment.

"Darius will be represented by Mary Turner, Kayla Griffin, and Grace Prince of Turner Law Group. As our investigation is ongoing, we will be making no further statements at this time."

According to court documents released on Tuesday, Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland fired the shot that killed Harris. The gun Davis used was provided by Miles with the court documents stating Miles "admitted to providing Michael Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting."

The shooting is thought to be the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the Strip on the university campus.

Alabama has removed Miles' bio from the school website. Following Miles's arrest, the university released this statement.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community. We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”