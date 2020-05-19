The University of Alabama is in pursuit of 2021 four-star receiver Malcolm Johnson . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.





Besides offensive line, wide receiver is probably the most important position of need for Alabama's 2021 class.

The Crimson Tide already has two commitments in Jacorey Brooks and Agiye Hall, the nation's No. 3 and 17 receivers respectively.

For now, it seems like Alabama only plans on signing four receivers in the 2021 class, so the recent commitments could put the pressure on guys like Johnson to make a decision.



