{{ timeAgo('2020-05-18 14:59:57 -0500') }} football

Daily Nugget: An update on Tommy and James Brockermeyer

The University of Alabama is in the hunt for 2021 twin offensive line prospects Tommy and James Brockermeyer. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on their recruitment.

The prospects

Background

Alabama really wants to sign five or six offensive linemen after only adding three in the last class.

Plus, four seniors will depart after the year including Alex Leatherwood, Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown.

Tommy and James, rated at the No. 2 overall tackle and the No. 3 overall center, can become the crown jewels of Alabama's 2021 class.

Alabama is competing with LSU, Auburn and Clemson for their signatures. Their father, Blake Brockermeyer, played well enough at Texas to become a first-round NFL draft pick in 1995.

That makes Texas Alabama's biggest threat.

Why take one official visit when you can take two?

