Alabama added commitment No. 5 on Friday in four-star safety Kaine Williams. So who's next? Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides insight and analysis on key prospects to watch over the next few weeks as recruiting continues to heat up for the Crimson Tide.

Premium Subscribers continue reading here

Related

COACH SAYS: "He has athletic ability to play anywhere."

RIVALS: Impact Analysis on Williams

BONE: Who's next to commit?

Class of 2021 commitment list (Now ranked 30th)