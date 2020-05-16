News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-16 09:35:33 -0500') }} football Edit

BONE: Who's next to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Who's next to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide? Andrew Bone provides the latest.
Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Alabama added commitment No. 5 on Friday in four-star safety Kaine Williams. So who's next? Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides insight and analysis on key prospects to watch over the next few weeks as recruiting continues to heat up for the Crimson Tide.

Premium Subscribers continue reading here

