We are all familiar with the stars on Alabama’s roster, but what about the players next up on the depth chart? Over the next few days, BamaInsider will be examining the Crimson Tide’s roster by looking at the backup options at each position group. Today we continue the series with the outside linebackers.

Jack LB

Christopher Allen, R-Jr

William Anderson, Fr

Chris Braswell, Fr

Kevin Harris II, R-Fr

Jarez Parks, R-So

Sam LB

King Mwikuta, So

Drew Sanders, Fr

Quandarrius Robinson, Fr

Ben Davis, R-Sr

Outlook: It’s going to be hard for Alabama to overcome the loss of its two biggest pass rushers in Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis. It would be unfair to expect two new starters to make up for a combined 14 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss on their own. Fortunately for the Crimson Tide, it has the necessary depth for the job.

Redshirt junior Christopher Allen should lead the unit, while sophomore King Mwikuta is in line for a potential breakout year. Redshirt senior Ben Davis and redshirt sophomore Jarez Parks are both veterans of the program, while Kevin Harris II will look to make strides after redshirting his first year last season.

The real excitement comes from the four freshmen entering the unit. Alabama brings in two five stars in William Anderson and Chris Braswell as well as two highly-rated four stars in Drew Sanders and Quandarrius Robinson. Each member of that quartet is ranked inside of this year’s Rivals100 and is capable of providing an instant impact, so it will be interesting to see which one stands out the most early on.