Daily Nugget: The latest on five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau
The University of Alabama is very much in play for five-star strongside defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
Background
Alabama already has commitments from defensive tackles Damon Payne and Anquin Barnes, but the Crimson Tide has yet to lock in a strongside defensive end.
Tuimoloau's top seven includes a rather unique group of programs spread across the nation. Alabama, Washington, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio State are all in the mix.
In May, all the predictions on Tuimoloau's page switched from in-state program Washington to Ohio State so the Buckeyes are most likely the team to beat at this point.
Could this be the commitment that helps Alabama pass the Buckeyes in the rankings?
