 Alabama recruiting schedule: J.T. Tuimoloau
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: The latest on five-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is very much in play for five-star strongside defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Check out Bone's recruiting board

Intel on JUCO DB Khyree Jackson

Bone's thoughts: Multiple commitments possible on Aug. 15


Background

Alabama already has commitments from defensive tackles Damon Payne and Anquin Barnes, but the Crimson Tide has yet to lock in a strongside defensive end.

Tuimoloau's top seven includes a rather unique group of programs spread across the nation. Alabama, Washington, Oregon, USC, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio State are all in the mix.

In May, all the predictions on Tuimoloau's page switched from in-state program Washington to Ohio State so the Buckeyes are most likely the team to beat at this point.


Could this be the commitment that helps Alabama pass the Buckeyes in the rankings?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}