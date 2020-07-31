 Alabama football recruiting news
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 07:59:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama Crimson Tide: Five more recruiting thoughts

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Today, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides you with five key recruiting thoughts going into the weekend. This is a premium feature. To continue reading click here

Not yet a subscriber?

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here


Will Alabama have multiple commitments on August 15?

The impact of Mims pushing back his decision date

Which commitments are in line to move up in the rankings next month?

Get the very latest inside scoop!

CLICK HERE!

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama. 

Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}