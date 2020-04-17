News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-17 15:07:16 -0500') }} football Edit

What it means: Anquin Barnes to Alabama

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up their second commitment today from the Class of 2021 when 6-foot-3, 300 pound Anquin Barnes committed. Andrew Bone provides what it means for the Tide.

Talk about it inside Andrew Bone's recruiting board

Third commitment on Saturday?

The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}