{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 11:23:48 -0500') }}

Daily Nugget: An update on 2021 three-star athlete Christian Leary

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide is in the mix for 2021 three-star athlete Christian Leary. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.


Alabama target Christian Leary profiles as a wide receiver at the next level (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).
The prospect

The background

Leary profiles as an athlete, but he's being recruited by most, including Alabama, to play wide receiver at the next level.

He's one of the fastest kids in Florida and the country, so he's a priority target, despite his current three-star ranking.

Jaylen Waddle is expected to join DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL Draft. Alabama will need all the receivers it can get if the Crimson Tide is going to have any shot at reloading after losing four potential first-round picks in two years.

Leary included Alabama when he posted his top six on March 18.

Alabama missed on similar guys in 2020

