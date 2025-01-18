Gorney's Predictions: Arch Manning delivers title to Texas, QBs in draft

Arch Manning (Photo by University of Texas)

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions on Texas and Arch Manning, the 2025 quarterback class and which QBs will be starting in college football next season.

1. Texas will win a national championship with Arch Manning.

Arch Manning (Photo by University of Texas)

Texas has been so close to a national championship the last two years but could not get out of the semifinal round either time. The Longhorns lost to Washington, 37-31, two years ago in what was quarterback Quinn Ewers’ best season. Then this year, they had it first-and-goal against Ohio State to tie it in the final minutes and Jack Sawyer strip-sacked Ewers for the closer in a 28-14 win. Ewers was a very talented quarterback, but this season especially he was not careful with the ball. Manning is an upgrade at the position. He waited his turn, sitting behind Ewers for two seasons. Texas has some rebuilding to do at certain spots but also has an abundance of talent coming back and coming in, and Manning has all the special tools to lead the Longhorns to the promised land. My prediction is this: Texas loses next season’s opener against Ohio State (and the media has a field day with questions about Manning) and then the Longhorns run the table (we’ll see about the Georgia game) en route to another College Football Playoff run that ends with the title coming back to Austin.

2. The 2025 quarterback class will have six taken in the NFL Draft's fifirst round.

Tavien St. Clair (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

3. Three of the four five-star quarterbacks in the 2025 class will start next season.